Third Emsworth Blues Festival brings in the top names
The smaller Emsworth Blues Festival takes place on Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18 and embraces four venues – The Coal Exchange, The Crown Inn, Queenies and St James’ Parish Hall with a programme slightly tipped towards female performers.
It was started in order to bring a much-needed footfall to the town during the post-December festivities, explains Mark Ringwood-Millington, artistic director and founder. Tickets for the evening events are available from Bookends, Harbour Records and wegottickets.com
“On Friday 17 London-based guitarist Bex Marshall brings her band to St James Parish Hall for a ticketed event straight off the back of a substantial US tour. The following night Jo Harman brings her seven-piece band including Portsmouth sisters Amba Tremain and Leonie Gale to the same venue.
“Saturday’s free afternoon showcases five performers with four of them rotating between the Coal Exchange and the Crown Inn. US guitarist Michael Roach accompanied by his daughter Sadie, piano-players Dino Baptiste and Ben Waters and guitarist Mark Harrison are in concert between 1pm and 5pm. Over at Queenie’s on Emsworth railway station the blues is in the capable hands of Debbie C from 2pm.
“The third Emsworth Blues Festival is organised and co-promoted by WemsFest and Harbour Records with generous support from the host venues.”
