Thirteen Hailsham parcels of land up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They are among 149 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Land north of Mill Road, is listed with a freehold guide price of £75,000 to £80,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 1 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “These 13 freehold parcels of land and associated accessways extend to 0.5 hectares (1.25 acres).

AUCTION: Land north of Mill Road, Hailsham

“They were originally part of a substantial rectangular parcel of land divided into 87 parcels located to the north of Mill Road, close to Hailsham town centre.

“Situated adjacent to a major housing development, the plots are considered suitable for residential development, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

The site is on level ground, overgrown and there is a derelict building on the site with access from Mill Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is situated just under one mile from Hailsham town centre with its comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities and excellent road links with Eastbourne, Lewes and all surrounding areas via the nearby A22.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the third of eight this year, goes live on Monday 29 April and ends on Wednesday 1 May.