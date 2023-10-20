Thirty local businesses go the extra mile to support Armed Forces Charity Event

Every business contacted by West Sussex Golf Club asking for support for the Club's annual Services Charity Day came up trumps.

Traders, large and small in the Storrington, Pulborough, West Chiltington and surrounding areas were unanimous in their support for the Royal British Legion, ssafa (the Armed Forces charity) and the Worthing branch of Care for Veterans.

Despite the on-going challenges facing the County's high streets from the threat of on-line shopping and the cost of living crisis, local business support for this annual charity event has been as strong as ever.

The Club is in admiration of the generosity shown by the largest and most prominent business to the smallest corner shop and with these traders' support, it aims to donate several thousands of pounds to the charities that provide much needed care and comfort to our county's ex-servicemen and servicewomen.

The event itself, to be held on 8 November, three days before Remembrance Sunday, has been a key part of the Club's calendar for well over a decade. It will be supported by over sixty club members taking part in the three-ball competition in the Ladies, Gentlemen and ex-Services categories as well as the hundreds of members who have bought raffle tickets or made cash donations.