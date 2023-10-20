BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Thirty local businesses go the extra mile to support Armed Forces Charity Event

Every business contacted by West Sussex Golf Club asking for support for the Club's annual Services Charity Day came up trumps.
By Peter MannContributor
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 13:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Traders, large and small in the Storrington, Pulborough, West Chiltington and surrounding areas were unanimous in their support for the Royal British Legion, ssafa (the Armed Forces charity) and the Worthing branch of Care for Veterans.

Despite the on-going challenges facing the County's high streets from the threat of on-line shopping and the cost of living crisis, local business support for this annual charity event has been as strong as ever.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Club is in admiration of the generosity shown by the largest and most prominent business to the smallest corner shop and with these traders' support, it aims to donate several thousands of pounds to the charities that provide much needed care and comfort to our county's ex-servicemen and servicewomen.

Most Popular
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

The event itself, to be held on 8 November, three days before Remembrance Sunday, has been a key part of the Club's calendar for well over a decade. It will be supported by over sixty club members taking part in the three-ball competition in the Ladies, Gentlemen and ex-Services categories as well as the hundreds of members who have bought raffle tickets or made cash donations.

All of the funds raised on the day will go towards the three charities and contributions from local business has come in the form of raffle prizes and sponsorship.

Related topics:TradersArmed ForcesRoyal British Legion