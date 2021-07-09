This is what happened at a fire in Ringmer

East Sussex Fire & Rescue was called at 3.43am on Wednesday (July 7) to reports of a fire in Norlington Lane.

Two semi-detached derelict buildings were ‘well alight’ according to the service.

Crews said at the height of the incident, two fire engines were in attendance.

Photo from East Sussex Fire & Rescue SUS-210907-102349001

Crews used a hose reel jet and two main jets to fight the fire.

This incident, as well as a fire in Wivelsfield the following day, has triggered the service to stress the problem of arson attacks the emergency services are dealing with.

A spokesperson from the fire service said, “They endanger lives and divert valuable resources.

“Arson often starts with a fascination for fire and progresses to lighting small fires but this can quickly escalate onto skips, cars, derelict properties and most disturbingly people’s homes.”

The service has told people there are ways of combating arsonists:

Rubbish is a ready source of fuel for an arsonist, so only put rubbish out on collection days, store it in a safe container and location, and don’t overload skips.

Security measures should be taken such as keeping buildings locked, boarding up derelict buildings, and making sure any flammable substances are stored safely and securely.

Dumped rubbish and abandoned vehicles are common targets for arsonists, you can report them to Eastbourne Borough Council.

The service said children playing with fire is also an increasing problem. For helpful resources visit: https://www.esfrs.org/your-safety/arson-reduction/firewise/