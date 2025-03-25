This October marks the 25th anniversary floods which changed the face of Lewes

Images of the 2000 Lewes floods are firmly embedded in the memory of everyone who was there - and many of those who weren't.

This October marks the 25th anniversary of the floods which changed the face of the town, saw the installation of flood defences and the eerie waist-high markers on walls demonstrating the height of the water.

Now an exhibition is being planned for the town. Organisers, Friends of Lewes, call for photographs, memorabilia, even poems, paintings or vivid memories that help recreate the drama of that day. Events faded from headlines in ensuing weeks but it took months for the damage to be repaired and houses to be re-occupied.

Following months of very heavy rain the River Ouse burst its banks and flooded large areas of the town. More than 600 homes and 300 businesses were devastated.

As part of a series of anniversary events, the Friends of Lewes are organising an exhibition of flood memories and experiences, and would like to hear from people who can loan photographs and memorabilia.

They would also like to audio record people’s memories of the time, and reflections 25 years on. The exhibition team are particularly interested to hear from any children or families who slept in the Town Hall or Malling Community Centre, and gather their memories and reflections.

If you can help, go to Lewes Climate Hub on Saturday, April 5, between 11.30am and 1.30pm, with your memories to record and/or your items. Lewes Climate Hub is at Lewes House, 32 High Street, Lewes, BN7 2LU.

The team will carefully label, protect and return items to you after the anniversary events taking place in October/November. Photos and written articles can be copied if you prefer not to part with the originals.

The Friends of Lewes team very much look forward to seeing you. If you have any questions, please email: [email protected]

