Thousands celebrate the Coronation at Chichester Cathedral

Over the weekend the country joined together to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. Locally, here in Chichester, thousands descended on the Cathedral as it hosted a programme of events to mark the special occasion.

Crowds gather at Chichester Cathedral

Festivities kicked off on Saturday 6 May, as the Cathedral joined forces with Chichester BID to broadcast the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on the picturesque Cathedral Green. Despite the rain, local residents took part in a range of activities delivered by local partners including Chichester Fringe, Chichester Pride, David and Janet Shaw from the Chichester Peregrines, the Rotary Clubs of Chichester and Chichester Fire Station.

Local businesses also put on special deals, including The Sty In Chi (North Street), Spires Bakery and Café (Crane Street), Hoxton Bakehouse Co. (South Street) and The West Street Deli (West Street).

On Sunday the Cathedral hosted a service in celebration of His Majesty led by The Bishop of Chichester, The Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner, which was also streamed online.

Crowds viewing the Coronation on the Big Screen, supported by New Park Cinema

To bring the Bank Holiday weekend to a close, local residents volunteered their time to clean the Cathedral as part of the Big Help Out – an initiative which aimed to raise awareness of volunteering throughout the UK and provide opportunities for people looking to make a difference in their communities.

Interim Dean of Chichester, The Reverend Canon Simon Holland, said: "We would like to thank all of the people who celebrated His Majesty's Coronation with us this weekend.

Whether you endured the rain on Saturday to watch the festivities on our big screen, joined us on Sunday for our service in celebration of The King, or kindly donated your time to dust, polish and clean our Cathedral as part of The Big Help Out, we hope you enjoyed your time with us.

We would also like to extend this gratitude to our staff, volunteers and partners who coordinated the weekend's events."

The Fire Station on the Cathedral Green

With final thanks to New Park Cinema and Chichester District Council..