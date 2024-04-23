Thousands flock to Spring Live! 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Held last weekend (April) 20 and 21) at the South of England Showground in some welcome spring sunshine, the event attracted thousands of visitors from across the region. It provided an unforgettable experience for families and friends to celebrate the arrival of spring and enjoy some superb outdoor fun.

Attendees were treated to a jam-packed programme of live and interactive entertainment, an array of shopping opportunities, and the chance to savour artisan treats from local and independent producers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event highlights included the introduction of the Pygmy Goat Show, the thrill of lawn mower racing, and traditional Morris dancing, not to mention a host of family-oriented activities like archery, axe throwing, and the beloved fun dog show.

Spring Live at the South of England Showground.

For younger visitors, Spring Live! was a hub of activity with plenty of unique experiences, such as milking Buttercup—the life-sized dairy cow—and meeting and learning about a diverse array of animals, such as sheep, pigs, cattle, chickens, and reptiles. They also got to participate in bushcraft, chocolate, and circus skills workshops, try wand making, and enjoy the thrill of the funfair and mini steam train.

Corrie Ince, Show Director at the South of England Agricultural Society, expressed her delight at the success of the Society’s first show of 2024, commenting:

“Our shows are not just about entertainment but also about education and showcasing countryside industries and pursuits to the visiting public and this year’s Spring Live! was an extraordinary event. Thank you to all participants, visitors, and exhibitors who made the weekend a resounding success. We are thrilled with the turnout and the joy it brought to so many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a Society, we’re now turning our focus to the South of England Show. Held from Friday 7th to Sunday 9th June, it’s our flagship event and promises to be our biggest of the year, offering an exceptional family day out.ˮ