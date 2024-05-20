Thousands of Generation Wild nature activities have been completed by school children at WWT Arundel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

WWT’s award-winning project engages children from underrepresented communities using stories to help them connect with nature.

Through Generation Wild, a project spearheaded by WWT, the charity for wetlands and wildlife, over 6,000 nature activities have been completed by children who traditionally have fewer opportunities to make meaningful connections with nature at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre.

Over 1,600 children in Sussex have heard the magical story of Ava, half-girl, half-bird, and completed Ava’s nature connection activities at home, such as building a bird nest, making a bug hotel and gazing at stars in the night-sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WWT’s National Learning Manager, Mark Stead, said: “Nature is for everyone. But we know there are various barriers, including cost and accessibility, that make it more challenging for some children to get outside and build meaningful connections with the natural world.

Pupils on a Generation Wild school visit meet Ava the bird girl, puppeteered by the Learning Team.

“That’s why we’re so thrilled about the positive impact that Generation Wild continues to have. Feedback from teachers, parents and children has been glowing, and points towards a significant improvement in mental wellbeing, care and concern for nature – as well as a greater crossover between learning inside and outside the classroom.

“As we celebrate delivering 100,000 nature connection activities, we hope that others will be inspired by the difference that nature connection makes to children’s wellbeing, confidence and care and concern for nature.”

Elizabeth Pearce, Learning Manager at WWT Arundel continues: “Through Generation Wild we have worked with 40 local schools and 1,680 of local children and their families to help them connect with nature. The curiosity, deepening interest, and happiness that’s been shown and continues to grow has been a joy to witness. We’re delighted to be supporting children on a life-long journey as nature lovers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teacher Nicholas Manwaring of Clapham and Patching CE Primary School said of his school's Generation Wild visit to WWT Arundel: “The children were engaged and well supported before, during and after the visit. We were given lots of follow-up activities to keep them interested, too.”

pupils watching wildlife with Learning Team staff at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre

This milestone comes fresh off the back of another award win for the Generation Wild project, for the Best Contribution Towards Transforming Nature Connection by the Outdoor Recreation Network (ORN), a network organisation spanning the UK and Ireland which shares best practice and research on public engagement with the outdoors.

An independent research study is being conducted by Cardiff University, which looks at the impact of the Generation Wild project on children’s connection to nature and mental wellbeing.

The interim findings show an improvement in both aspects post-participation, with the full report expected in the Autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the Generation WIld project and school visists to WWT Arundel Wetland Centre email [email protected]