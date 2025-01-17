Three Bridges Station improvement work to tune of £2.1million

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Borough Council’s Cabinet has approved the ringfencing of additional Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding to £2.1million for improvements to Three Bridges Station and has committed CIL funding towards the costs of the A23/Manor Royal junction project.

CIL funding comes from a charge placed by the council on new developments to help deliver the infrastructure needed to support the growth of population and / or employment in an area.

The contributions for the improvements to Three Bridges station increase from £1.1 million and the funding for improvements to the A23/ Manor Royal Junction will be £432,000.

Three Bridges is one of the county’s busiest railway stations with around two million people using it each year. The improvements will help improve the pickup and drop off areas of the station, provide new parking areas, and expand pedestrian access. New bus and cycle access lanes will also be added.

In addition, the Cabinet also agreed that any unallocated CIL Neighbourhood Improvement Strand funds will be used to improve unsupervised play equipment and facilities in the borough.

“These are exceptionally important programmes to deliver sustainable infrastructure in the borough. The improvements to Three Bridges railway station will greatly benefit our residents and those choosing to stay in Crawley. It will also help encourage more sustainable transport with improved bus and cycle access.

“Additionally, the improvements to the highway benefit Manor Royal as one of Crawley’s principal employment zones, helping to ensure that businesses choose Crawley as their base.”

For further details, the Cabinet reports are available on the Democracy section of the council's website.