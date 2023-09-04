Three-day Holiday at Home for elderly at Brighton church

You do not have to go away to foreign parts to enjoy a holiday.

Last week for the first time since before lock down, Brighton Road Baptist Church hosted a three-day Holiday at Home for those who through age or infirmity would not be able to go away on holiday this year.

Twenty five gathered each day to enjoy a range of fun activities, food and entertainment, some of them having been collected from home by the council’s mini-bus. On arrival they were given tea or coffee and were able to sit around and chat to friends old and new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They enjoyed a delicious lunch provided by capable teams of cooks, and the day finished with afternoon tea and cakes.

Cake and company is all one needs

Each day’s activities and entertainment centred around a specific theme.

One day the focus was the Seaside when some chose to decorate little boxes with shells, some painted pebbles and some just enjoyed looking at photos and reminiscing about past holidays by the sea.

In the afternoon a local community choir sang and encouraged everyone to join in with some of their songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another day’s theme was the 1960’s and that morning, after a quiz about the decade, all sat around in groups reminiscing about what life was like in those days or showing off their wedding photos.

Join the dance - Israeli Dance Group

A 93- year- old jazz pianist and 83-year-old singer entertained the group that afternoon with music of the relevant period. The theme for the last day was Holidays, and Israel was chosen as the destination.

Some who had visited Israel in the past chatted about their past holidays and showed photos, while others spent the morning decorating wooden crosses or making a collage poster of the word ‘Shalom’ meaning peace in Hebrew.

The afternoon entertainment was Israeli dancing, which was greatly enjoyed with some holidaymakers joining in the last dances.