Three-Day Programme in Brighton promises Only Good News!

One of the largest organisers of global conventions will once again draw thousands to Brighton.In a world where bad news endlessly streams on social media, TV and radio, this three-day live event will deliver only good news!

Jehovah’s Witnesses, one of the largest convention organisations in the world, return to the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton from Friday 5th to Sunday 7th July 2024 with a much-anticipated motivational programme to comfort and encourage the public.

Saturday spotlights a baptism of candidates from surrounding communities, while a two-part video feature will captivate the audience on Friday and Saturday mornings. Prior to the convention, local congregations will engage in a campaign to invite community members to this free event.

Last year, nearly 13 million people attended more than 6,000 conventions worldwide.

DetailsWhat: “Declare the Good News”! 2024 convention series presented by Jehovah’s WitnessesWhen: Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2024Where: American Express Community Stadium, Village Way, Brighton BN1 9BLWho: All in the community are invited to attendDetails: The event is free to attend. Friday from 9:20 a.m. to 4:55 p.m.; Saturday from 9:20 a.m. to4:30 p.m.; Sunday from 9:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Each day has a one-hour and 20-minute lunch break.Bible based talks, interviews and video presentations will be featured.