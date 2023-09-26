Three-day Sussex dance festival is a roaring success with more than 1,000 attending

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Locals were delighted once again for the return of Journeys festival of Dance; a popular festival, bringing international and local artists into the southeast. The festival, already established in Bexhill, this year extended to Newhaven and Hailsham, to the delight of local audiences.

The festival kicked off in Newhaven Town Centre, with a pop-up appearance by Norcross Dance Students, a local dance group, followed by an evening show at The Sidings by Compagnie Bilbobasso performing “Amor” an Argentinian tango encompassing music and fire art.

The second day saw the festival continue in Hailsham, with a free tango workshop by Carola Degener-Pereira, followed by live music from the enchanting Corina Piatti Tango Trio. Hundreds gathered in the evening to witness the much-anticipated Compagnie Bilbobasso performance.

Compagnie Bilbobasso

As the evening drew in on the final day at The De La Warr Pavillion in Bexhill, Corinna Piatti Tango Duo charmed audiences with their stunning performance plus Compagnie Bilbobasso once again drew in a large crowd on a somewhat windy night.

“Thank you so much for organising this event! It was brilliant and a delight to see something so different and exciting here. I’d encouraged quite a few others to go, and they all thought it was really enjoyable”– Hilary, a festival attendee.