Three men arrested after spate of East Sussex burglaries

Three men have been arrested in connection with a spate of burglaries across East Sussex.

The offences are reported to have occurred between January 3 and January 9 January at the following locations:

- Wyevale Garden Centre, Wych Cross;

- Zebedees, Laughton;

- Auto Carmeleon, Easons Green;

- East Sussex National Golf Club, Little Horsted;

- Ashdown Forest Centre, Wych Cross;

- Granary Business Centre, Horsebridge;

They were further arrested on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle at Golden Cross on January 9.

The suspects – a 35-year-old man from Lingfield, Surrey, a 29-year-old man from Lingfield, Surrey, and a 27-year-old man from Hailsham – have each been released on conditional bail until February 6 pending further enquiries.

The investigation relates to the theft of cash and items including car keys and golf clubs.