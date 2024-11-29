Three powerful, family-centred dramas at Chichester Cinema this week

Steve McQueen’s monumental Blitz sees nine-year-old George evacuated to the countryside by single mother Rita (Saoirse Ronan) to escape the 1940 bombings.

The defiant boy is hellbent on returning home however, and embarks on a perilous journey, finding both charity and danger along the way. With a cast including Kathy Burke, Stephen Graham, and Paul Weller) this is a good old-fashioned wartime drama which deserves to be savoured on the big screen.

We find another single parent in Bird, the new film from Andrea Arnold. This time it’s a neglectful, tattooed father called Bug (Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan) who raises twelve-year-old Bailey and her brother in a graffitied squat in northern Kent. This raw, feral, coming-of-age story is imbued with gritty, social-realism, so characteristic of Arnold’s films, but there is also joy and beauty to be found, along with a sprinkling of magic and a cracking soundtrack.

The third part of playwright August Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle is The Piano Lesson, set in Pittsburgh in 1936, produced by Denzel Washington and starring Samuel L Jackson. The drama focuses upon two siblings fighting over a musical heirloom. One is looking ahead and wants to sell it to secure a better future for the family while the other is looking back, wishing to hold onto it and honour the sacrifices made by their ancestors, reflected in the intricate carvings of the piano itself. The heft of the conflict is leavened by many humorous moments alongside some fun, horror aesthetics, in this handsome, engrossing drama.

Anne-Marie Flynn