Three races, three towns, three days - the Mid Susex Marathon returns for 12th year

A popular annual sporting event - the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend – takes place over the first May Bank Holiday weekend, Saturday 29 April to Monday 1 May 2023. This three-day marathon extravaganza will once again bring communities of Mid Sussex together to run through the streets, trails and pathways in and around the towns of East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill.

Participants can challenge themselves to complete an individual town race, or complete the full marathon distance of 26.2 miles over the three days. ​

Families, younger runners and those new to running are encouraged to participate, with Fun Runs and Mile races taking place every day. For anyone unable to attend the in-person event the Virtual Race is an alternative option, and can be undertaken between Saturday 16 April to Monday 1 May.

Gold medal winning European Athletics Champion and Paralympian Fabienne Andre is an advocate of The Mid Sussex Marathon Virtual event, saying: “I'm a big fan of the virtual race because people can take part however suits them – whether that’s walking, in a wheelchair, or pushing a buggy!”

The Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend is back from April 29 to May 1

Event Director Simon Adby, from AHS Wellbeing, said: “We are delighted to be once again organising The Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend and encourage everyone to be part of the action! Whether in a race, as a volunteer Marshal or to cheer runners on along the route.’’ ​​Councillor Ruth De Mierre, Mid Sussex District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure and Parking said “The Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend is such a wonderful event that really brings the whole community together. Running provides such a tremendous boost to our health, and the great thing about the Marathon Weekend is there are races to suit people of all abilities. ​​”There is always a great atmosphere on the day as friends and family line the streets and I cannot wait to be there. I’m looking forward to meeting not only our amazing athletes but the youngsters and weekend runners too as I cheer you all across the finishing line.” ​​Event details:DAY 1: SATURDAY 29TH APRIL 2023 ​East Grinstead Rugby Club, Saint Hill Road. ​09.30am Mid Sussex Fun Run ​10.00am Mid Sussex Mile ​10.30am 10 MILE RACE

DAY 2: SUNDAY 30th APRIL 2023 ​Victoria Park, South Road, Haywards Heath. ​09.30am Mid Sussex Fun Run ​10.00am Mid Sussex Mile ​10.30am 10 MILE RACE

DAY 3: MONDAY 1ST MAY 2023 ​The Burgess Hill Academy, (Playing Field), Station Road. ​09.30am Mid Sussex Fun Run ​10.00am Mid Sussex Mile ​10.30am 10K RACE

All fun run, mile, 10k and 10 Mile race finishers will receive a commemorative medal. Those who complete the 26.2 miles marathon distance by taking part in all three longer races (the East Grinstead 10 mile race, Haywards Heath 10 mile race and Burgess Hill 10K race) over the weekend will receive a Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend technical t-shirt and a much coveted bespoke 3-part medal. To find out more about the Marathon Weekend, or to join this year’s team of volunteer Marshals visit the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend website https://midsussexmarathon.co.uk/

Entries for all races can also be made on the day. ​​The Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend takes place due to the generous support of partners and sponsors, including Hurst College, Roche Diagnostics and (new for 2023) Gatwick Airport and Nuffield Health. The charity partner for 2023 Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend is Kangaroos, a local charity that provides social clubs and activities for children and adults with learning disabilities https://www.kangaroos.org.uk/.​​Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend 2023 is managed by AHS Wellbeing and Places Leisure, supported by Nice Work (a professional race event company) on behalf of Mid Sussex District Council and the three Town Councils; East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill.

Brighton-born Fabienne André is the current double European Champion (for the T34 100 and 800m on the athletics track), and at the 2022 Commonwealth Games won bronze in the T34 100m.

