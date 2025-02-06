Thursday Lates offer new ways to explore Pallant House Gallery

An exciting series of Thursday Lates at Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery will ensure the warmest welcome for everyone with a wide range of talks and activities as we head towards spring.

The next lates coming up are February 13, March 6 and April 3 from 5-8.30pm, with half price admission: £6.25 (£7.25 with Gift Aid).

The idea, one Thursday per month from January to April, is to invite people to take in the gallery’s collection and exhibitions after hours and enjoy expert talks (ticketed), tours and drop-in creative activities in the galleries. Pallant Café will be open serving a selection of food and drink and the bookshop will also be open. More details on https://pallant.org.uk/whats-on/special-event-thursday-late-events/

Cynara Davies, head of learning and public programmes at Pallant House Gallery, said: “We wanted to do these to bring together on one night a wide range of creative opportunities to enjoy our exhibitions, always with a particular theme but with the idea of enjoying the gallery in a different way. We used to do events spread across the season but the idea is to bring them together on one night. The library is open to the public to share some specific parts of the archive that people would not normally see. And there are guided tours as part of the evening as well, our guides taking members of the public around on specific tours, and we also have drop-in activities. In January we had life drawing and in February there's going to be some life drawing again inspired by the exhibition Pattern: Rhythm and Repetition (which runs until April 27). We also have two ticketed events each evening. We have a talk and a creative workshop in the studio.”

Tickets for the ticketed events come with free access to the galleries, the exhibitions and the drop-in activities from 5-8.30pm.

“We have a really welcoming atmosphere. We bring the bar into the foyer area and we have music, and it all makes for a very informal engagement with the gallery where you can just drop in after work if you have been busy during the day. It's about making sure that we are relevant to everybody in Chichester of all ages and to make sure that we give everybody the opportunity to enjoy our collections. In the summer we have the courtyard open and we have live musicians. It's a way of making sure that we use the whole site and engage with art but also offer a social space where people can just come and meet.”

The talk on February 13 is Pattern and Print, a chance to discover the world of patterns with Sarah Burns. Sarah will talk about what patterns mean to us and why – through an exploration of her own practice as well as exploring patterns further afield, how they travel, how they change and how they come to resonate with us.

She will draw on her great love of pattern and her 2010 collage, Map of World Patterns, which enabled her to explore many personal global pattern stories. She will share her own fabric printing and dyeing practice based in Steyning and her fascination with major 20th-century pattern makers including Phyllis Barron & Dorothy Larcher, Enid Marx and Peggy Angus.

Sarah is a patternmaker and textile printer working in the South Downs with her partner Alice Garner. Together they hand block print textiles for interiors mostly using natural dyes which they forage for in the woods and fields around Steyning. Their work has featured in World of Interiors, Country Living and as part of the King’s Foundation celebration of British Craft and is supported by the Endangered Craft Fund.

Each Thursday Late event will follow the schedule: 5-6pm – library show and tell; 6-7.30pm – talk and book signing (gallery admission included in talk ticket); 6.30-8pm – studio workshop (gallery admission included in workshop ticket); 6-8pm – drop-in creative activity in the galleries; and 7.15-8pm – guided tour.