Ticket sales for St Wilfrid's Hospice Moonlight Walk end on June 10

There's not long left to secure your place on the much-loved Moonlight Walk on June 15th, in aid of St Wilfrid's Hospice.

Ticket sales for the annual sponsored St Wilfrid’s Hospice Moonlight Walk end on Monday June 10th.

Stride out under the sunset and return under the stars on Saturday June 15th at 8pm for the annual St Wilfrid’s Hospice Moonlight Walk 2024.

2024 is an exciting year, as our generous local sponsor has returned and is matching every donation, up to the amount of £50,000. That means if our amazing walkers raise a total of £50,000, it will turn into £100,000! Money fundraised will go towards our expert end-of-life care at St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Walkers warming up before the Moonlight Walk

There are three ways you can help support our Moonlight Walk this year:

· Walk the walk! Join us on the start line at 8pm where you can set off on your 5 or 10-mile walk in memory of your loved ones.

· Walk your way. If you can’t make June 15th, then why not take on your own walk during the month of June! You can take on the 5 or 10-mile routes, or you can create your own special walk.

· Volunteer to support the event on Saturday June 15th and help make the 2024 Moonlight Walk one to remember.

Sharon Nicholson who has participated in the walk for the last seven years describes the Moonlight Walk as one of the highlights of her year and enjoys every step along the way – “I enjoy taking part in the walk so much, I think it gets better each year and the atmosphere is always amazing”.

Adults tickets are £18 and child tickets are £12. Under 4s can attend for free. You can sign up online at stwh.co.uk/moonlight or by calling 01243 755184. Ticket sales will end on June 10th, and you can also sign up on the night (capacity depending).

This year everyone taking part will receive a finisher medal and t-shirt.

Sign up today at stwh.co.uk/moonlight