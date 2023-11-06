Tickets for Goodwood’s 2024 motorsport events now on sale

The Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard will take place 11 - 14 July. The Goodwood Revival will take place 6 - 8 September. The 81st Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will take place on 13 & 14 April with tickets already on sale to Members and Fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Early bird discount available for Festival of Speed tickets purchased before 29 February and Revival tickets purchased before 30 April. Swap four wheels for four paws at Goodwoof, the ultimate dog’s day out, taking place Saturday 18 & Sunday 19 May.

Goodwood is thrilled to announce that tickets for its headline motorsport events are now on sale at goodwood.com, offering fans of all ages a great day out at the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard and Goodwood Revival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The past year at Goodwood has been truly memorable - whether at the Festival of Speed which marked its 30th anniversary or at the Revival which celebrated its 25th - as we welcomed back four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel to the Festival of Speed, watched Sir Jackie Stewart reunite with his championship-winning Tyrrell 006 and held our first all-sustainable fuel race at the Revival. And the 2024 events are set to be just as spectacular.

Festival of Speed 2021

With the return of the Festival of Speed in July, visitors can expect to meet motorsport champions and racing legends spanning many disciplines including Formula 1, MotoGP, Le Mans, WRC, WEC, Isle of Man TT, Extreme E, Formula E and more. Impressive examples of four and two-wheeled machinery will take to the action-packed hillclimb, Forest Rally Stage and Off-Road Arena, while over in the paddocks, there's the opportunity to get up close to some of motorsport’s greatest teams and machines, including in the F1 Pit Lane presented by Sky. Having appreciated the incredible technology on display in the paddocks, event-goers can venture over to Future Lab presented by Randox to discover the revolutionary new ideas, inventions, concepts and innovations of tomorrow. Elsewhere, Electric Avenue provides a chance to explore the very latest electric cars and alternative fuels, while the Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn concours d’elegance features classics full of character, celebrating automotive design and elegance.

In September, the Goodwood Revival’s immersive celebration of fashion, vintage lifestyle and wheel-to-wheel racing makes a return to the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit. Visitors can expect memorable demonstrations and tributes dedicated to renowned cars and racing icons, with Formula 1 drivers, Le Mans and BTCC champions and Isle of Man TT winners taking to the track. Arguably the most competitive race across the weekend, is the Settrington Cup, which is contested by children aged 4 - 11 in Austin J40 pedal cars, while the Freddie March Spirit of Aviation presented by Bonhams|Cars sees some of the most elegant and rarely seen machines from aviation vie for first place. Away from the track, Revival revellers can visit the Revival High Street to find the perfect accessory to complete their outfits, put the finishing touch to their look with stunning hair styles at Betty’s Salon and visit the Revive & Thrive Village for the ultimate celebration of second-hand style. The fun continues Over The Road as attendees can enjoy all kinds of festivities from the vintage fairground, to the Revival Cinema presented by Sky Cinema and the Revival Car Show.

Further details of specific celebrations at the 2024 events will be announced in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the 81st Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport are already on sale to Members and Fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club. Attendees can look forward to the new Ken Miles Cup for Ford Mustangs as the model celebrates its 60th anniversary, the event’s noisiest demonstration yet as Can-Am cars take to the Circuit and a further ten races as part of a weekend full of festivities for Goodwood’s greatest supporters. Join the GRRC to secure your tickets now!

Racing at the Goodwood Revival 2023

Tickets for the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard and Revival went on sale to the Goodwood Road Racing Club on Saturday 28 October and Monday 30 October respectively. Customers are advised that tickets for the Festival of Speed are selling fast, as are tickets and grandstand passes for the Goodwood Revival. Revival camping is also limited.

Motorsport fans can buy Goodwood Festival of Speed tickets with their Mastercard for a chance to win an exclusive upgrade and hillclimb experience in an electric vehicle with more exciting offers to follow on priceless.com.

Buy now to save on tickets during the early bird window!Customers can save on Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival admission tickets in our early bird windows. Book before 29 February 2023 to save on Festival of Speed tickets starting from £63 and before 30 April 2023 to save on Goodwood Revival tickets starting from £72. Terms and conditions apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under 12s go free!A great day out for all the family, under 12s go free at all our motorsport events, and half price Young Person tickets are available for those between the ages of 13 and 21.

Join the Fellowship to receive an additional 10% off headline motorsport events!For £79 a year, customers can join the Fellowship to have the opportunity to attend the 81st Members’ Meeting and in addition, the Fellowship includes an exclusive discount of 10% on Festival of Speed and Revival tickets. This discount can be used in addition to the 10% early bird discount. Discover all the benefits of joining the GRRC here.