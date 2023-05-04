Edit Account-Sign Out
Tickets now on sale for Chichester Cathedral's Festival of Flowers 2024

The Festival of Flowers is a four day spectacular in the setting of Chichester’s 940 year old Cathedral, taking place from June 5 to 8 2024.

By Oliver TubbContributor
Published 4th May 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 09:32 BST
The Cathedral's Nave, Festival of Flowers 2022 The Cathedral's Nave, Festival of Flowers 2022
Visitors to the Festival will have the opportunity to experience 60 floral arrangements, handcrafted by talented florists and flower enthusiasts from across the county.

The Festival will also see the return of celebrated Sculptor Philip Jackson, who will be presenting an exhibition of sculptures exclusively for ticket holders.

Visitors can browse through an exclusive range of stalls within the on-site Market, nestled in the Cathedral’s 600 year-old Cloisters. The Market offers unique products from a range of Sussex-based suppliers and businesses - from handcrafted floral arrangements, items for house and home, to local wine and produce. It's a perfect opportunity to find that special gift or memento of your visit.

Flowers in the Cathedral's Mary Magdalene Chapel (2022)Flowers in the Cathedral's Mary Magdalene Chapel (2022)
The newly opened Cloisters Kitchen and Garden offers a broad selection of teas, coffees, cakes and light lunches. The tranquil Garden setting provides a serene atmosphere to enjoy a leisurely afternoon tea or simply unwind amidst the natural beauty of the Cathedral's surroundings.

The Festival of Flowers is a biennial event organised by Chichester Cathedral Trust. The Festival has raised over £1million towards the cost of restoration work over the past 22 years.

Earlier this year, the Cathedral announced Florist Hannah Howell as the Designer for the 2024 Festival. Hannah has over ten years of experience in floristry, working across retail, weddings and for films, through her business Tawny Flower Studio. She is the third generation of her family working with plants and flowers and grows many of the flowers she uses for her floristry at the family’s nursery in Birdham.

A key part of Hannah’s role will be transitioning the Festival to foam-free alternatives, supporting the Cathedral’s ambition of becoming more environmentally sustainable.

Arrangers from across the county preparing for the 2022 FestivalArrangers from across the county preparing for the 2022 Festival
Visit the Cathedral website to find out more: loom.ly/WQRipVw

The Cathedral's Arundel Tomb surrounded by flowers (2022)The Cathedral's Arundel Tomb surrounded by flowers (2022)
