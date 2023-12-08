BREAKING

Tilgate memorial plaques available to order again

Loved ones can be memorialised at Tilgate Park once again with new requests for a plaque in the Remembrance Garden being accepted via the Crawley Borough Council website.
By Allan HamblyContributor
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:07 GMT
From next spring, the park will be also able to offer memorial benches and trees after an eight-month hiatus to develop a streamlined request process.

The Remembrance Garden remains available throughout the year to scatter ashes.

Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “Many people have fond memories of Tilgate Park so I’m pleased we’re now able to reinstate memorial plaques to allow families and friends to have a lasting reminder of their loved one there.”

The Remembrance Garden at Tilgate Park

When Tilgate is able to accept new donations of memorial trees there will be a selection of five attractive and colourful species which the park team have chosen, based on those trees best suited to thriving in the environment.

Requests can be made by visiting crawley.gov.uk/culture/parks-and-open-spaces/gardens-and-parks/tilgate-park/tilgate-park-memorials-and-ashes

