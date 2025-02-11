Tim Minchin confirms Brighton Centre date on tour

Singer-songwriter, pianist, comedian, actor and musical-theatre composer-lyricist Tim Minchin is going back on tour with his ironically titled new show, Songs The World Will Never Hear.

The tour marks the 20th anniversary of his arrival onto the British comedy scene in 2005.

Among the dates is the Brighton Centre on Wednesday, July 2, with tickets from £35.50 from www.brightoncentre.co.uk

A spokesman said: “Get ready for an evening packed with unforgettable songs and stories as Minchin looks back on how a Perth cabaret pianist ended up building one of the most eclectic and extraordinary careers in entertainment. Delivered with his signature blend of razor-sharp wit, musical virtuosity and disarming honesty, the set list will draw from three decades of unique songwriting.

“From comedy classics to tear-jerking Christmas songs, from boobs to existentialism, from fast fingering to free will, there’s nothing quite like an evening in the company of Tim Minchin.”

Tim said: “Incredibly many of my UK fans have been by my side for two decades. They have never flinched as I’ve turned corners and reinvented myself, always engaging open-heartedly with whatever I have to offer. I’m the luckiest artist on the planet, and I can’t wait to be back to deliver a big joyous show, spanning the whole thing.”

Tim was born in October 1975 and grew up in Perth, Western Australia, the second of four children. He attended Christ Church Grammar School, The University of Western Australia (Bachelor of Arts) and The WA Academy of Performing Arts (Advanced Diploma of Contemporary Music). He spent his twenties writing songs, playing in bands, acting in plays, composing for theatre, playing piano for cabaret artists and penning tongue-in-cheek beat poems.