Time is new exhibition running at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary

Sue Green, Alex Beale, Frances Knight and Linda Foskett combine to offer Time, a new exhibition running at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from October 14-26.

The artists come from East Preston, Arundel and West Wittering.

Linda has brought together a group of artists she feels will complement each other and create an interesting show, combining a variety of styles.

“To appreciate art we all need time…. time to translate our feelings or what we can see onto our chosen medium. Time to think, time to enjoy, time to stand. Time to reflect, time and space. The list is endless – both for the artist to create and the viewer to appreciate what a wonderful object we have in front of us and to take away a memory, a moment of time, a thought to cherish.

“Sue Green is inspired by the turbulent English Channel. She approaches these rhythms and shapes from different viewpoints, producing large and small paintings in oil and acrylics.

Alexandra Beale is a sculptor creating expressive figurative and semi-abstract works for house and garden, working in bronze and bronze resin, ceramic and oil. Frances Knight is a contemporary landscape artist working mainly in oils. She paints outside on location directly from nature then working on larger paintings from these studies once back in her studio.”

Linda is a multi-media artist. She loves to paint from nature, large and small landscapes or seascapes often taking these subjects in printmaking where they become more abstract. Linda also enjoys working with enamel on copper and making silver jewellery.

“I have been an artist for many years and during that time met many interesting and talented artists. We all love to exhibit in the Oxmarket gallery and are very pleased to be looking forward to seeing our work hung together in such a special space.”

The venue is Oxmarket Contemporary, St Andrews Court, off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH.