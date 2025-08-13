Time & Tide explored in Chichester art exhibition

The exhibition Time & Tide at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary brings together the work of Mark Buck, Paula Mitchell and Patsy Moore (August 19-31).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark and Patsy are based in Lodsworth; Paula is from Hampshire.

Patsy said: “We are three award-winning professional plein air artists with differing styles, but with a common passion for capturing the light and life of nature and its elements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marine and coastal subjects figure largely but not exclusively in our work, hence the title of our exhibition Time & Tide. As such, Chichester seems to us to be the ideal location for our subject matter and Oxmarket Contemporary in particular as the perfect venue for showcasing our work

“With differing styles come differing mediums; Patsy paints in oils and watercolour, Paula in oils and Mark in watercolour and acrylic. Thus we are hoping the exhibition will display a bright variety of work to appeal to visitors to the gallery.

“We are all interested in telling a story within our paintings, exploring light, atmosphere and movement in a figurative (representational) way. Plein air painting does involve experiencing, and sometimes battling with, all weathers and time constraints but is the most rewarding way to capture how we feel about the subject before us. Occasionally we do have to resort to the dry comfort of our studios!”

Patsy Moore has painted pretty much all her life, was art educated at Edinburgh University and Art College and has, for many years, devoted her time to painting and also teaching art to individual students, classes, art societies and onboard cruise ships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her heritage is one of Dorset fishermen and architects, which largely shapes her subject preferences and approach to them. Painting in both oils and watercolour, Patsy can often be found painting en plein air in harbour areas and riversides, finding endless inspiration in life on and beside the water.

She is an award-winning painter who has held numerous solo and shared exhibitions and exhibits regularly with the Association of Sussex Artists and on several occasions with the Royal Institute of Painters in Watercolour (RI), The Royal Institute of Painters in Oil (ROI) and the Royal Society of Marine Artists (RSMA), of which she is now an associate member.

Her paintings are in collections around the world. Her website is www.patsymooreart.co.uk

Mark Buck is a member of the Royal Society of Marine Artists. Known for his loose, expressive watercolour style, he is represented by several art galleries and exhibits annually with the RSMA in the Mall Galleries, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark has also exhibited with the Royal Society of Watercolours and the Sunday Times Watercolour exhibition. He was awarded the Artist Magazine Purchase Prize recently with further awards from Winsor & Newton and St Cuthberts Paper Mill.

“My work is constantly evolving. I don’t have a lot of patience so work very quickly. I find plein air painting the most rewarding. I often feature early morning or evening light with strong shadows, atmospheric distances and movement.”

Mark studied for a degree in illustration at Bower Ashton Art College in Bristol. He has illustrated for the Guardian, the Express, the Independent, Penguin books and many advertising hoardings.

Paula Mitchell is a professional, multi-award-winning artist with the Federation of British Artists and a member of the Wapping Group of Artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a passionate plein air painter, she captures in oil the light and life in the environment, including urban and landscape scenes. She has a particular interest in marine and coastal painting, having always lived on the south coast of England.

The practice of painting directly from her surroundings en plein air and working directly from the scene in front of her entirely informs Paula’s work and contributes to the immediacy of her mark-making compositions and interpretation.

Paula studied art throughout her education, achieving a degree in illustration at Portsmouth University. Paula worked as a commercial illustrator and graphic designer before becoming a full-time artist.