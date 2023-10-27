BREAKING
Time to par-tea – Rustington care home celebrates 28th birthday

A care home in Rustington was joined by a magical guest to celebrate a very special milestone.
By Amelia WoodwardContributor
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:44 BST
The Care UK team at Darlington Court, on The Leas, pulled out all the stops for a rainbow-themed birthday bash, with a live singer and magician joining the fun and marking twenty-eight years since the home welcomed the first residents.

The team and residents decked the home with rainbows and decorations ready to welcome guests to celebrate with them.

On the day, magician David Croucher wowed residents and the team by performing a whole host of mystifying tricks. Guests also had the opportunity to dance and sing-along to live music from Ryan Mac, who performed music from across the decades.

Care UK's Darlington Court celebrated its 28th birthdayCare UK's Darlington Court celebrated its 28th birthday
The home’s chef specially prepared a gourmet buffet for everyone to enjoy, before finishing up the festivities with a slice of birthday cake.

Joan Browning, a resident at Darlington Court, said: “I had a wonderful time celebrating with my family. I really enjoyed watching the magician perform his tricks.”

Jan Milosavljevic, Deputy Home Manager at Darlington Court, said: “It was fantastic to see residents enjoy magical tricks and classic tunes as we all celebrated the home’s 28th birthday. The whole team worked hard to organise our birthday bash, and I am delighted to say their efforts were a huge success.

“Over the years we’ve welcomed some real characters to the home, built long-lasting relationships with our neighbours and hosted everything from a 60s festival to a life drawing class. Our lifestyle team is passionate about supporting everyone to live active and fulfilling lives, and it’s a pleasure to see just how much residents gain from this.

“We’re very excited to see what’s in store over the coming years after enjoying such a wonderful 28 years here. Happy anniversary Darlington Court!”

Darlington Court has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite and palliative care.

To find out more about Darlington Court, please call Customer Relations Manager at Darlington Court, Diane Tapp, on 01903 863 537, or email [email protected]

For more information, please visit careuk.com/Darlington-court