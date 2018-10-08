Tiny stray kitten Jerry nursed back to health

A tiny kitten who cheated death after being found abandoned on a farm is being nursed back to health at Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre.

Jerry was just four weeks old when he was discovered on land at Scaynes Hill after becoming separated from his stray mother.

Unable to fend for himself, the tiny puss faced a bleak future until he was handed in to the centre, in Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate, where staff are now hand-feeding him around the clock.

Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre Deputy Manager Karen Thompson said: “Little Jerry was about four weeks old when he was handed in, but the weight of a three-week old. He’s very lucky to have been found, as he wouldn’t have survived for much longer on his own.

“Apart from being underweight, he’s doing really well and his stray mother would have done the best she could for him. But this story is a heart-breaking reminder of the tough life faced by unneutered female cats, who can often spend most of their lives pregnant or caring for their kittens.

“We’ve been feeding him around the clock and will be doing lots of work with him to make sure he’s fully socialised before he’s re-homed.

“While Jerry’s story is a great tale of survival, the sad fact is that the outcome could have been very different. Unneutered cats lead very hard lives, and we hope his story will help highlight why it’s so important that cats are neutered.”

Cats Protection can offer financial assistance towards the cost of neutering. To find out more, please contact the National Information Line on 03000 12 12 12.

To find out more about any of the cats currently available for rehoming at the centre please call 01825 741331 or email cattery.reception@cats.org.uk To find out about cats available for rehoming at the volunteer-run branches throughout Sussex, please visit www.cats.org.uk/find-a-cat