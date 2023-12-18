Barchester’s Sycamore Grove care home, in Stone Cross, got in the Christmas spirit by throwing a Christmas party for family friends and the community – we played games, like pin the nose on Rudolph, Ring toss the Antlers and we played songs on the piano for residents, family and friends.

Sycamore Grove’s Christmas party was in full swing with festive foods cooked by our 5* chefs, live music and games, carols. Residents enjoyed a feast of festive foods prepared by the home’s chefs, Dirk and Samantha.

General manager, Heather Nwansi said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”

Ron, resident at Sycamore Grove, said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit. I really enjoyed mulled wine and mince pies.”

Party getting started

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.