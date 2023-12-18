BREAKING

‘Tis the season to be jolly at Stone Cross care home

Barchester’s Sycamore Grove care home, in Stone Cross, got in the Christmas spirit by throwing a Christmas party for family friends and the community – we played games, like pin the nose on Rudolph, Ring toss the Antlers and we played songs on the piano for residents, family and friends.
By Laurence AmstadContributor
Published 18th Dec 2023, 17:16 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 17:26 GMT
Sycamore Grove’s Christmas party was in full swing with festive foods cooked by our 5* chefs, live music and games, carols. Residents enjoyed a feast of festive foods prepared by the home’s chefs, Dirk and Samantha.

General manager, Heather Nwansi said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”

Ron, resident at Sycamore Grove, said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit. I really enjoyed mulled wine and mince pies.”

Party getting startedParty getting started
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Sycamore Grove is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides Residential care and respite care in the heart of the Stone Cross and Polegate communities.

