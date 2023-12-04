‘Tis the season to be together – Horley care home opens its doors for a merry good time

Snow is falling, children are playing – and a Horley care home is opening its doors to help combat loneliness in the community this festive season.

On Monday 11th December, at 2.30pm Care UK’s Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road, is helping older members of the community to get into the festive spirit by joining residents and team members for a special Christmas cinema event.

Studies have shown that almost 1.5 million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than at any other time of year*. To tackle loneliness, Care UK has launched its Care to Share initiative, designed to support older people through the festive season.

More than 100 Care UK homes nationwide will be taking part to give older members of the community a safe and sociable space where they can enjoy some festive fun and good company – whether it’s singing Christmas carols or watching a Christmas movie with a mince pie.

At Amherst House, the team have been working hard at spreading the Christmas cheer by arranging a Christmas cinema event where visitors can get into the festive spirit by enjoying a classic Christmas film, tucking into mince pies while, making some new friends.

Cristina Cristea, General Manager at Amherst House, said: “Here at Amherst House, we’re passionate about playing an active role in our community, so we’re delighted to be opening the doors to our home and cinema for our special event.

“We know December can be a difficult month for many, so this is a wonderful chance to bring people together to get into the Christmas spirit and a great opportunity for everyone to build new friendships – as well as reminisce over festive memories.

“We’d like to invite our older neighbour to book their place at our special event – this is certainly an event yule not want to miss!”

To find out more about Care UK’s Care to Share initiative, please visit: careuk.com/caretoshare

Amherst House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives in a luxury environment. The home provides full-time residential care, nursing care, dementia care and respite care.