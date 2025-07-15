To Kill a Mockingbird cast confirmed for Eastbourne

Casting has been confirmed for the first-ever UK and Ireland tour of Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, the seminal American novel about racial injustice and childhood innocence that became a Broadway and West End sensation with sell-out seasons on both sides of the Atlantic.

Dates include Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre from December 2-6, available at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000. Tickets from £27. Age recommendation 12+ years.

Richard Coyle (The Player Kings, Macbeth, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore) returns to the production as Atticus Finch, reprising the role he played to great critical acclaim in the 2022 West End production.

Coyle will be joined by Anna Munden as Scout Finch, Gabriel Scott as Jem Finch, Dylan Malyn as Dill Harris, Andrea Davy as Calpurnia, Stephen Boxer as Judge Taylor, Aaron Shosanya as Tom Robinson, Oscar Pearce as Bob Ewell, Evie Hargreaves as Mayella Ewell, Richard Dempsey as Horace Gilmer, Sarah Finigan as Mrs. Dubose, Phillipa Flynn as Miss Stephanie/Dill’s Mother, Harry Attwell as Mr Cunningham/Boo (Arthur) Radley, Colin R Campbell as Sheriff Heck Tate and Simon Hepworth as Link Deas, with Paul Albertson, James Mitchell, Jonathan Rubin, Cheryl Burniston, Charlotte Luxford, Oyin Orija, Tiwai Muza, Tom Brace-Jenkins, and John J O’Hagan.

Set in 1934 Alabama, To Kill a Mockingbird was inspired by novelist Harper Lee’s own childhood and has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide. It won the Pulitzer Prize for Literature and was long at the top of the banned book lists.

“Oscar winning writer Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird is paired with Bartlett Sher’s visionary direction,” said a spokesman.

“Aaron Sorkin has had many years of great success on stage and screen. He is perhaps best known as the creator and screenwriter of hit TV series The West Wing, and as the screenwriter for The Social Network, for which he received an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Writer’s Guild Award. He is also the writer-creator of The Newsroom and the author of the Academy Award-winning film A Few Good Men.

“Bartlett Sher spent over ten years as director of New York’s Lincoln Center Theater and has also headed acclaimed productions such as My Fair Lady, The King and I and South Pacific.”

The UK & Ireland tour of To Kill a Mockingbird is presented by Jonathan Church Theatre Productions in association with Karl Sydow and Tulchin Bartner. Originally produced on Broadway.