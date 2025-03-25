Top crime writers honour Simon Brett with special anthology for his 80th birthday

The Detection Club, one of the most prestigious groups of crime writers in the world, is honouring Simon Brett with a special anthology in the year of his 80th birthday.

Simon, who lives near Arundel, has written more than 100 books in his career and served as the club's president from 2000 to 2015.

“I now have the additional honour of the members having contributed short stories to an anthology to celebrate my eightieth birthday,” he said.

The book, entitled Playing Dead, was published at the start of March – “though the birthday isn’t in fact until the end of October. The book means I’ve got to stay alive at least till then!”

It features stories by Abir Mukherjee, Aline Templeton, Alison Joseph, Andrew Taylor, Ann Cleeves, Catherine Aird, Christopher Fowler, David Stuart Davies, Elly Griffiths, Frances Brody, John Harvey, Kate Ellis, L C Tyler, Liza Cody, Lynne Truss, Martin Edwards, Michael Jecks, Michael Ridpath, Michael Z Lewin, Peter Lovesey, Ruth Dudley Edwards – and last, but very much not least, Simon himself who has brought back amateur sleuth, washed-up actor Charles Paris to tread the boards once again.

In the book a long-married crime-writing couple plot murder most horrid with a jaw-dropping twist; a group of school friends dig up a long-buried dark secret; a widower joins a local amdram society with surprisingly dramatic results; a deranged fan stalks a celebrated TV personality; an online romance turns sour… and much more in a volume ranging from police procedurals to the sharpest satire, from historical mystery to dark and twisted chillers.

“I am absolutely delighted,” says Simon. “I enjoyed my time as president. It is basically a dining club that meets three times a year and that's all it really does. It's not like the Society of Authors which has a lobbying interest. It is a genial organisation for 50 to 60 of, one hopes, the top crime writers that meets three times a year.

“And it is great fun. What is wonderful about crime writers is that they come from such a range of professions that nobody really ever has the same background. There are some lawyers obviously and there are some ex-policeman but most people have completely different backgrounds so the conversation at the dinners tends to be very broad!”

Current Detection Club president Martin Edwards approached Simon about the volume a couple of years ago: “There was a crime writers conference in York and he suggested meeting for a drink before the dinner happened and he said would I mind if he organised this. And I said of course I didn't mind!

“I'm reading through the stories now, and the stories have got lots of little in-jokes in them that refer to me.”

One uses anagrams of Simon's name; another alludes to Simon's parody of Scandinavian noir; and in another there is a pair of dogs called Blotto and Twinks, named after a pair of Simon’s characters.

“Apart from the anthology, 2025 is going to be a fairly busy year with publication of my own books,” Simon said. “April 1 will see the publication by Severn House of another in my series set in the West Sussex village of Fethering, Death in the Dressing Room. A few weeks later, on April 24, the first of a new series for Constable will appear. It’s called Major Bricket and the Circus Corpse. And then, on October 7, Severn House will publish Mrs Pargeter’s Past, another in my series about a widow sleuth with an intriguing background. I think that should take my total of published books to 120.”

Death in the Dressing Room will be number 22 in Simon's Fethering series: “I'm sure you've heard of writers talking about the blank sheet of paper or the blank screen, but if you're writing a series of books the screen is not so blank because you have certain continuing characters. And if you know them well enough it is going to be easier but the more you write the more difficult it gets to find situations to put them into.”

Fethering is inspired by West Sussex having many ing- names, Worthing, Goring, Ferring and Tarring for instance, and it was Tarring with its suggestion of tarring and feathering which suggested Fethering.

This one is set in a professional theatre. Chichester? “Some people have said so but I would deny it hotly for reasons of libel laws,” Simon laughs. “But there are certainly parallels! I just thought it would be interesting to put my Fethering investigators into that situation.”