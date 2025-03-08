Top prizes in Hastings International Piano fund-raising auction

Hastings International Piano has opened the bidding for its fund-raising auction.

Prizes include: a private piano lesson with one of the world's leading piano teachers; the chance to see a pioneering arts project inside Pentonville Prison in London; a weekend with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, including special access to a rehearsal and concert; tickets

to the final rehearsal of Glyndebourne’s new production of The Marriage of Figaro and a backstage tour; a day at Plumpton races and a Barbour quilted jacket; an invitation to a candlelit banquet at a London Livery Hall; a membership of the De La Warr Pavilion; and a private tour of Hastings Contemporary.

Spokeswoman Nicky Webb said: “Bidding is now open for the online auction, with all proceeds going towards the organisation’s charitable work, including the Learning & Participation Programme and the 2026 competition. 16 fantastic prizes have been donated, many of which are money-can’t-buy experiences— access to exclusive places and events that are not always available to the general public.

The auction will be open until 11.55pm on March 28, and the Royal Philharmonic Prize which will end at 11.55pm on March 20. Bidding is now open at the online auction site GalaBid.com. You can see more details of each prize and, once you’ve registered, you’ll be able to place your bids. Just as with other familiar auction sites, you’ll receive a notification if someone else places a higher bid for the item you’re bidding on: https:galabid.com/hipauction.

Nicky added: “Hastings International Piano is the independent charity that promotes the biennial Hastings International Piano Competition, but its roots go back more than a century to the Hastings Musical Festival which has been taking place in Hastings since 1908.

“The competition was revived in 2005 and has evolved into an internationally-renowned competition for young concert pianists from around the world. In recent years its reputation has grown steadily and it is now considered to be one of the top piano competitions

in the world, and one of the only ones that asks competitors to play complete concertos from the first round. It now enjoys partnerships with both the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Sinfonia Smith Square.

“The 18th Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition will take place from February 26-March 7. As well as the piano competition, Hastings International Piano also runs a Learning & Participation programme and promotes other events such as an annual gala concert featuring winners from the competition.”

