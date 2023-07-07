Top wrestler in it for the long haul - Spartan to take on challenge at Rustington Memorial Hall

Wrestler Spartan is jetting 12,000 miles (and back!) to challenge for a top UK title on the first Sussex grappling spectacular of the summer.

The New Zealand star is set to clash with former European heavyweight champion James Mason in the top of the bill bout in the Woodlands Centre at the Rustington Memorial Hall on July 22 with the Premier Wrestling Federation international championship belt the prize for the winner.

Spartan is a product of the Auckland Wrestling Academy run by Graham Hughes, a former wrestler from Portsmouth, who has trained some of the top stars to come out of New Zealand in recent years, including Aaron Henare, more recently one of the biggest names in Japan who appeared on Premier Promotions shows in the UK as Aaron Henry.

Hughes predicts a similar future for Spartan. "He can definitely be a star on the world stage, and I cannot recommend him highly enough," said Hughes.

SPARTAN: Fear the Spear

The Kiwi heavyweight's credentials will be tested to the full by Mason, one of the most experienced British wrestlers of the modern era and a multi-title winner.

The big Saturday night spectacular will also feature an American rumble, with the last man standing the winner, plus a supporting card og tag-team and solo matches.

Among the other stars in action will be "Man Mountain" Karl Atlas, the "Prince of Mumbai" Rishi Ghosh and local cult hero David Lovejoy, current holder of the Rumblemania Trophy.

