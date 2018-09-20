Torvill opens hospice base

Olympian Jayne Torvill has opened St Wilfrid’s community base in Heathfield.

The St Wilfrid’s Hospice team welcomed the famed Olympic medal-winning figure skater to the community shop. Ms Torvill spoke to staff, volunteers and supporters and officially opened the new community base, a new venture for St Wilfrid’s. To the rear of the shop, is a community base which includes a bereavement centre, clinical office and counselling room.

New counselling room at St Wilfred's shop in Heathfield SUS-180920-090651001

Jayne Torvill said: ‘It is amazing to see the spirit of St Wilfrid’s and the whole team’s commitment to supporting local people wherever they need care. It was a pleasure to be asked to open this exciting new location. I’ll look forward to visiting and seeing how the new arrivals settle in to my local shop. As a local resident I think this will help so many people in Heathfield, as well as beyond the town.’

These extra facilities will allow the hospice team to conduct bereavement counselling and other support services closer to patients and families in Uckfield and Heathfield, saving the journey to the main hospice in Eastbourne. The base will also provide workstations for the community clinical team to use for administrative tasks, saving time and money on travel between locations.