Touch of glass as Brighton TV house goes up for sale

A unique Brighton property that featured in a hugely popular TV property programme has been put up for sale.

HISTORIC BUILDING: The Glassworks, in Brighton, which featured on TV in George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations, is up for sale at £1.25m

An episode of George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations last July saw the architect and television presenter following the progress of big-budget refurbishment work at the historic city centre Glassworks building.

Sadly, it didn’t all go according to plan and Matthew Samuel-Camps, Managing Partner ofproperty consultancy Vail Williams, was appointed LPA Receiver for the Regency Mews property.

The Channel 4 programme showed the grand restoration of the former Victorian glassworks – which made leaded windows for many of Brighton’s grandest terraces – after the building, which had lain empty for 20 years, was bought in 2015.

Matthew said: “The restoration of the property, including reusing materials to preserve its inherent character and adding an extra floor, was unfortunately not fully completed and the lender has now taken back the property, hence the sale.”

The ‘industrial chic’ property is on the market through city estate agent Brand Vaughan with offers invited in excess of £1.25 million.

He added: “It is a fantastic chance for somebody to come along and stamp their own personality on this blank canvas of a building which has a very strong industrial heritage.

“The Glassworks has got a beautiful barrel-vaulted ceiling on the ground floor, original iron columns and a polished concrete floor – and there is a massive opportunity upstairs for a really big entertaining space with a balcony

“It is an interesting building in terms of its architectural style and is now well known because of the TV programme. I believe strong interest will be generated within the entrepreneurial or creative worlds of bohemian Brighton.”

The Glassworks, originally built as a stables and tucked away on a quiet artisan mews in a conservation area behind Regency Square, is two minutes’ walk from Brighton Seafront and 12-15 minutes from two mainline rail stations.

It has five bedrooms, four en-suite including one with a plunge pool, an open plan live/work space, an open plan kitchen/living/dining room and a south-facing balcony/roof terrace.

Brand Vaughan Director David Vaughan said: “This is a complete one-of-its-kind in the city. It is aesthetically exceptional, but incredibly stylised and now transformed into a homely and beautiful space for families – and also brilliantly located for a luxury city lifestyle by the sea.

“There are incredible features, such as the kitchen area which was created from an original Victorian six-metre long glass cutting desk and the nine-metre staircase through all floors which is formed from a single sheet of blue steel.

“Cabinet fronts have been created from selected and reclaimed timbers from the original building, the original flint and bungaroosh walls have been retained and the flooring is insulated and heated from below using the largest cylinder, eco-heating systems available.”