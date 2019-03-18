Tough Mudder at Faygate (London South) 2019 - all you need to know

Tough Mudder is making a return to West Sussex in 2019 with course organisers promising more obstacles than ever before.

The popular ‘London South’ event at Faygate just outside Crawley attracts participants from across the region.

When is it? September 21 and 22, 2019

Where is it? It returns to the Holmbush Estate, Holmbush Farm, Crawley Road, Faygate, West Sussex, RH12 4SE

What is it? The classic 8-10 mile run contains 25 muddy obstacles and challenges. There is also a 5km version with 13 challenges. There is also a one mile ‘mini mudder’ course for children aged between 7 and 12 and over 1.1m (3.5ft).

How much is it? Earlybird prices start at £59 for the 5k.

Is there parking on site? Yes and it can be booked in advance.

How to get there: Holbush Farm can be accesses via the A264. The nearest railway station is Faygate.

How to sign up: Visit https://toughmudder.co.uk/events/2019-london-south-classic for more information and to sign up.