Tour de Barchester - care home workers take in Eastbourne and Stone Cross on cycle challenge

For the second year running, staff from Barchester Healthcare’s care homes and hospitals took on a gruelling cycling challenge this time from Exeter to Eastbourne and then on to Purley. Their aim was to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect.
By Laurence AmstadContributor
Published 9th Jun 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 14:25 BST
A photo of the children, riders and Polegate town councilA photo of the children, riders and Polegate town council
A photo of the children, riders and Polegate town council

Over four days, from June 6 to 9, a team of Barchester staff cycled a mammoth 276 miles from Exeter to Purley, stopping at 15 care homes across Barchester’s South division to meet well-wishers, have a well-earned break and refuel before continuing on their way.

On Friday June 9 at 9am the tour started its fourth stage At Sycamore Grove in Stone Cross where they were welcomed by staff and residents who offered refreshments, entertainment judging of our cycling tour shirts designed by Bluebell children's nursery judged by the local town council from Polegate. To donate, please visit: justgiving.com/page/tourdebarchester23

Heather Nwansi General Manager at Sycamore Grove care home, said: “It was a wonderful sight to see the cyclists arriving at our home, they are absolutely amazing – what a fantastic effort. It was lovely to be able to give them some refreshments before they took on the 4th stage which ends in Purley. Our staff and residents loved helping them fundraise for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which does such brilliant work helping to connect vulnerable people with their local communities.”

For more information please contact Heather Nwansi, General Manager at Sycamore Grove Care Home on 01424 320620, or email [email protected]

