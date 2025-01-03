Towering dramas at the Chichester Cinema

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With standout performances from its two male leads, The Order is a gripping knuckle-ride of a thriller, recreating one of the most notorious manhunts in FBI history in the Pacific Northwest in the mid eighties.

Jude Law plays Terry Husk, the tenacious lawman hellbent on pursuing the malevolent racist Bob Matthews played by Nicholas Hoult who is terrorising the county with a spate of violent robberies to fund his planned neo-nazi uprising. This nail-biter is a suspenseful and intelligent thriller which will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Luca Guardagnino’s latest film Queer, is the highly anticipated adaptation of the William S. Burrough’s novel, and stars Daniel Craig who is sure to receive Awards recognition. He plays an American ex-pat living in Mexico City in the 1950s whose relationship with a former soldier takes him on a journey of self-discovery, inner turmoil and eventual self-destruction. This lush and atmospheric film is gorgeous to look at, with its muted colour palette, and stylish production design making for an extraordinary cinematic experience.

About Dry Grasses is set in a public school in a wintry, sleepy village in East Anatolia where the art teacher yearns to get to cosmopolitan Istanbul, until his plan looks thwarted when he and his colleague come under public scrutiny. This Turkish film is blissfully atmospheric and mesmerizingly beautiful and won the inaugural Gibson Award this summer, named after the Chichester International Film Festival founder, and is not to be missed (subtitled).

Anne-Marie Flynn