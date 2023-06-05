Town Mayor to attend Hailsham Allotment Society Open Day

The Hailsham Allotment Society will open its doors to members of the public on Saturday June 17 from 10am to 3pm for its annual open day, which will be officially attended by the Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Paul Holbrook.

Battle Road Allotments, Hailsham

The open day will take place at the Battle Road allotment site and be attended by representatives from local groups involved in healthy living, as well as Hailsham FM.

Members of the Allotment Society will be on hand to answer questions and display the wide variety of vegetables and fruit grown on-site, helping to raise the profile of allotments and why it is beneficial to have one.

Refreshments will be available and vegetables and flowering plants will be available to purchase.

"I'm delighted to have been asked to attend this important event," said Councillor Holbrook. "The Allotment Society's open day is a great opportunity for people to see the plots, talk to the allotment tenants and learn a few tips and techniques for growing their own!"

"Experienced allotment holders will be happy to answer visitors' questions about growing fruit and vegetables, and also give suggestions and advice on how to get started with an allotment."

"We hope to see lots of people come along on the day and see what is on offer."

Terry Miller, secretary of the Hailsham Allotment Society commented: "It's that time of year when we can show off some of Hailsham's allotments and invite the general public to come and see what is involved in maintaining a plot and also have any questions answered about growing fruit and vegetables."

"Anyone with an interest in allotments and growing their own food is welcome to attend and enjoy the open day."

At present, the council manages 96 plots on three sites: Battle Road (59 plots) Station Road (14 plots) and Harold Avenue (23 plots). Standard plots are three or five rods in size.

Rental costs are £23.10 per annum for 3-rod size and £39.60 per annum for 5-rod size. A £50 deposit is requested for newly registering plot-holders.

