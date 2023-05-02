Traditional procession in robes centrepiece of Arundel's Coronation celebrations

Sunday May 7will see Arundel making its own piece of Coronation history as the Town Crier, Mayor, Town Clerk, Macebearer and Councillors in their Victorian robes and hats lead a Community Procession.

Arundel town centre decked out in bunting for last year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Residents and visitors are invited to wear red, white and blue and line the route to celebrate the Coronation and also recognise the town's wonderful volunteer groups as part of the wishes of his Majesty to create a legacy of volunteering from the Coronation celebrations.

Groups taking part in the procession include 1st Arundel Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and Explorers, Arundel Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, Arundel Festival of the Arts 'Team Arundel', The Royal British Legion, Arundel WI and Arundel Museum. The procession will be accompanied by music from The Band of TS Implacable NTC – an exciting local youth group for children aged 8-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coronation Community Procession will start from the Upper Castle gates at 2pm, and will process down the High Street, Tarrant Street, Arun Street and River Road to the Town Square for a Service of Thanksgiving in the Town Square led by Canon David Twinley of St Nicholas Arundel and Pastor Jim Braddock of Arundel Baptist Church.

Arundel's Coronation celebrations

Pink's Paints will be in Jubilee Gardens offering free face painting between 11.30am-5.30pm, and The Phoenix Big Band will entertain with a programme of music from 3.30-5.30pm in Jubilee Gardens. Tea, coffee and soft drinks will be available from Arundel Museum's refreshment table in return for a donation and people are encouraged to bring a picnic or refreshments from one of the town’s many eateries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arundel Festival of the Arts ‘Team Arundel’ volunteers will be collecting on the day for My Sisters' House – a charity supporting women across the coastal area of West Sussex who are in difficulty or crisis - as well as fundraising for this year's Arundel Festival of the Arts.

On Monday 8 May, residents are invited to join the Mayor and Canon David Twinley at 10.15am to dedicate the Coronation trees (at the grassed area at the Canada Road/Torton Hill Road junction).