A car was engulfed in flames in Ditchling this afternoon (Friday, April 5). Photo: Liz Dowsett

Dramatic pictures show flames and black smoke billowing from a Mercedes in Beacon Road.

Traffic was unable to pass as fire crews worked to control the blaze.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 1.47pm to reports of an accidental single vehicle fire on Beacon Road, Ditchling.

“Firefighters used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

“There were no casualties reported.”