Trains between Portsmouth Harbour and Fratton delayed after fire breaks out on track

A spokesperson for Southern Railway said services will likely terminate and restart at different stations to normal.

Emergency services are at the scene and working to get multiple fires in the Portsmouth and Southsea area extinguished.

Services between Havant and Southampton, however, are running smoothly.

Tickets for the service are being accepted on Stagecoach 700 buses in the Chichester and Portsmouth areas. A spokesperson has warned passengers they are likely to need to use an alternative route to complete their journey this afternoon.

More on this as we have it.