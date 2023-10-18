Trains between Sussex and London delayed after major station evacuated
Southern Rail reported on X (formerly Twitter) at 9.20pm that services were ‘currently unable to run in and out of London Victoria’ due to a ‘fire alarm sounding and the station being evacuated’.
"Trains which would run to or from London Victoria will instead, where possible, run to and from London Bridge,” a Southern spokesperson said.
"Fewer trains than usual will run between East Croydon and Clapham Junction.”
While the ‘fire brigade attended to the incident’, no trains were able to run to or from London Victoria.
“If you're travelling now, you will need to use an alternative route to complete your journey,” Southern added. “This will extend your journey time by up to 40 minutes.”
London Victoria station had reopened by 10pm, with trains then able to run.
A Southern spokesperson added: “Please continue to check journey planners and station information boards before you travel, as your train may still be delayed, or run to a revised calling pattern.”
At 10.45pm, Southern said some trains were still being cancelled and some were delayed by up to 30 minutes. Services were back to normal by 12.15am.