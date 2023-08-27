BREAKING
Rail travel through Chichester came to a halt on Friday after emergency services were called to reports of an unexploded wartime bomb near the tracks.
By Joe Stack
Published 27th Aug 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 14:47 BST

Emergency services were called to stretch of railway at about 3pm after receiving reports of the device.

Southern Rail altered several services as no trains could travel beyond Chichester.

A spokesperson made the announcement on social media: “The emergency services are currently dealing with an incident. They've received reports of an unexploded wartime bomb in the area between Havant and Chichester near the railway.

Train services are being altered to allow the emergency services to attend and investigate the issue.”

Emergency personnel dealt with the incident within the hour but rail disruption continued into the evening with trains between Brighton and Portsmouth Harbour being affected.

