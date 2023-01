No trains are currently running between Horsham and Dorking following a ‘landslip’ this morning (Wednesday).

Southern Rail says that the line is blocked between the two towns following the landslip at Warnham.

It says engineers are on the way but is advising travellers to use an alternative route.

Officials say that tickets will be accepted on Metrobus services between Horsham and Dorking. Route 93 runs through the area, passing through Warnham, Capel (for Ockley) and Holmwood.

A landslip at Warnham has blocked rail lines between Horsham and Dorking

