Trains on the move again after Three Bridges signal centre fire

Trains are on the move again following a fire near a rail signal centre at Three Bridges this afternoon.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 4:44 pm

But Southern Rail is warning passengers that they may still face delays.

Trains were initially halted when the fire broke out at around 2.40pm and two fire engines from Crawley attended the scene.

A spokesperson at West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said that no electricity had been involved.

Trains are now on the move again following a fire near a Three Bridges signal centre

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “All services should now be on the move, however this will have caused significant delays across the network.

“Please check your journey before you travel as services may run to an amended calling pattern.”

