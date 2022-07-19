Trains on the move again after Three Bridges signal centre fire

But Southern Rail is warning passengers that they may still face delays.

Trains were initially halted when the fire broke out at around 2.40pm and two fire engines from Crawley attended the scene.

A spokesperson at West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said that no electricity had been involved.

Trains are now on the move again following a fire near a Three Bridges signal centre

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “All services should now be on the move, however this will have caused significant delays across the network.