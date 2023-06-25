Trains stopped after Greggs van collides with gas main in West Sussex town

Emergency services were called to Longford Road in Bognor Regis in the early hours after a Greggs lorry left and collided with a gas main and BT line.
Residents have been told to avoid the area and to keep their doors and windows shut while crews deal with the incident.
In a statement on social media this morning, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision at Longford Road, Bognor Regis.
“A lorry has left the road, going through a fence backing on to the railway. A gas main and BT line have also been damaged. The road is currently CLOSED. Please stay away from the area.
"If you live in the vicinity of Longford Road, please remain in your home and keep windows and doors closed.
“Crews are working with gas engineers to isolate the gas before moving the vehicle. The area is likely to remain closed for several hours and there are currently no trains running from Bognor Regis.”