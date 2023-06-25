Trains stopped after Greggs van collides with gas main in West Sussex town

Trains through Bognor Regis have been stopped after a Greggs van collided with a gas main and blocked the rails.

Emergency services were called to Longford Road in Bognor Regis in the early hours after a Greggs lorry left and collided with a gas main and BT line.

Residents have been told to avoid the area and to keep their doors and windows shut while crews deal with the incident.

In a statement on social media this morning, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision at Longford Road, Bognor Regis.

Picture by Eddie Mitchell

“A lorry has left the road, going through a fence backing on to the railway. A gas main and BT line have also been damaged. The road is currently CLOSED. Please stay away from the area.

"If you live in the vicinity of Longford Road, please remain in your home and keep windows and doors closed.