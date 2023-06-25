NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones

Trains stopped after Greggs van collides with gas main in West Sussex town

Trains through Bognor Regis have been stopped after a Greggs van collided with a gas main and blocked the rails.
By Joe Stack
Published 25th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST

Emergency services were called to Longford Road in Bognor Regis in the early hours after a Greggs lorry left and collided with a gas main and BT line.

Residents have been told to avoid the area and to keep their doors and windows shut while crews deal with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement on social media this morning, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision at Longford Road, Bognor Regis.

Most Popular
Picture by Eddie MitchellPicture by Eddie Mitchell
Picture by Eddie Mitchell

“A lorry has left the road, going through a fence backing on to the railway. A gas main and BT line have also been damaged. The road is currently CLOSED. Please stay away from the area.

"If you live in the vicinity of Longford Road, please remain in your home and keep windows and doors closed.

“Crews are working with gas engineers to isolate the gas before moving the vehicle. The area is likely to remain closed for several hours and there are currently no trains running from Bognor Regis.”

Related topics:TrainsGreggsResidentsEmergency servicesWest Sussex Fire and Rescue Service