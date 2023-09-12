10 year-old taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following Worthing collision
A 10 year-old has been taken to hospital following a traffic collision on the A259 westbound on September 10.
Pictures show the crash involved a pedestrian leading to the A259 being blocked for traffic.
Emergency services, including the fire brigade as well as the ambulance service were on the scene at the incident.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian at the Littlehampton Road and Yeoman Road junction in Goring-by-Sea at around 2.30pm on Sunday, 10 September.
“A 10-year-old child was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”