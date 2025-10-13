17-year-old motorcyclist hit by car in Peacehaven: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses
Police said that on Monday, October 6, between 6.15pm and 6.30pm, it was reported that a motorbike travelling on Arundel Road was hit by a car near to Horsham Avenue.
Police said the car involved is described as a blue Skoda Fabia and did not stop at the scene.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The motorcyclist, a 17-year-old boy from Peacehaven, attended hospital for treatment.
“Attempts to locate the driver of the Skoda are ongoing, and we ask witnesses, or those with CCTV from the area to make a report to police. This can be done online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1134 of 06/10.”