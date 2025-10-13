17-year-old motorcyclist hit by car in Peacehaven: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police have announced they are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of a motorbike being hit by a car in Peacehaven.

Police said that on Monday, October 6, between 6.15pm and 6.30pm, it was reported that a motorbike travelling on Arundel Road was hit by a car near to Horsham Avenue.

Police said the car involved is described as a blue Skoda Fabia and did not stop at the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The motorcyclist, a 17-year-old boy from Peacehaven, attended hospital for treatment.

Police said a motorbike travelling on Arundel Road, Peacehaven, was hit by a car near to Horsham Avenue on Monday, October 6. Photo: Google Street View

“Attempts to locate the driver of the Skoda are ongoing, and we ask witnesses, or those with CCTV from the area to make a report to police. This can be done online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1134 of 06/10.”