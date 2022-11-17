Stricken motorists had to be rescued by firefighters on the A27 last night (Wednesday, November 16) as a large section of the road was flooded following heavy rain.

In a tweet, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said around 20 cars were stuck on the A27 just before 10pm.

It said the road was closed in both directions between Fishbourne, Chichester and Havant and advised people to avoid the area.

On Twitter, WSFRS said: “Around 20 cars stuck in flood water. Police on the scene and the road closed in both directions. We are attending with specialist equipment to help bring people to safety. AVOID THE AREA and only travel if necessary.”

The fire service said it was ‘extremely busy’ last night dealing with ‘multiple flood-related incidents’, including rescuing people from cars and flooding in buildings.

It added that there was ‘lots of localised flooding on roads across West Sussex’.

National Highways said the A27 was closed in both directions between the A259 near Emsworth and the A259 near Chichester last night due to extensive flooding following heavy rainfall.

20 cars were stranded on the flooded section of the A27. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

