83-year-old driver taken to hospital with ‘potentially life-changing injuries’, say Sussex Police after classic car overturns in Maresfield
Police said the incident happened at about 8.40am on Wednesday, July 23.
They said a black classic Ford car, which was made in 1915, was travelling along the A272 eastbound, entered the Batts Bridge Roundabout and overturned, close to the Batts Bridge junction.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The vehicle and its two occupants were recovered by emergency services; no other vehicles were involved. The driver – an 83-year-old man from Middlesex – was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. The passenger– a 69-year-old man from East Sussex – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“An investigation is underway, and officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it, or captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage, to email [email protected] quoting serial 341 of 23/07.”