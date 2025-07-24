83-year-old driver taken to hospital with ‘potentially life-changing injuries’, say Sussex Police after classic car overturns in Maresfield

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a collision in Maresfield.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the incident happened at about 8.40am on Wednesday, July 23.

They said a black classic Ford car, which was made in 1915, was travelling along the A272 eastbound, entered the Batts Bridge Roundabout and overturned, close to the Batts Bridge junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The vehicle and its two occupants were recovered by emergency services; no other vehicles were involved. The driver – an 83-year-old man from Middlesex – was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. The passenger– a 69-year-old man from East Sussex – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Batts Bridge Roundabout in Maresfield. Photo: Google Street View

“An investigation is underway, and officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it, or captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage, to email [email protected] quoting serial 341 of 23/07.”