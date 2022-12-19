The River Line has burst its banks and Sussex Police and National Highways resources are in attendance.
Delays in the area are likely and drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys. Diversion routes are in place.
Road users travelling southbound are advised to take the following diversion:
– Exit onto the B2089 (Park Lane) and travel east towards Cripps Corner.
– At Cripps Corner it will continue on the B2089 towards the junction with the A28 at Broad Oak Brede where it will then turn westwards into the A28 and travel towards Hastings then re-join the A21 at Ebdens Hill.
Road users travelling northbound are advised to travel in reverse of the above.