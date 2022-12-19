Drivers in East Sussex are advised that the A21 is closed in both directions between the A2100 (near Battle) and A28 (Baldslow) due to flooding.

The River Line has burst its banks and Sussex Police and National Highways resources are in attendance.

Delays in the area are likely and drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys. Diversion routes are in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road users travelling southbound are advised to take the following diversion:

Drivers in East Sussex are advised that the A21 is closed in both directions between the A2100 (near Battle) and A28 (Baldslow) due to flooding. Picture by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Exit onto the B2089 (Park Lane) and travel east towards Cripps Corner.

– At Cripps Corner it will continue on the B2089 towards the junction with the A28 at Broad Oak Brede where it will then turn westwards into the A28 and travel towards Hastings then re-join the A21 at Ebdens Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad